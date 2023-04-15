StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

AIMC stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $62.01.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,123,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,888,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $165,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,115,000 after purchasing an additional 415,606 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,534,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

