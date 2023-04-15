StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Argo Group International by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,687,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

