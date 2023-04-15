StockNews.com Lowers Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTW. Raymond James upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.15.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.2 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.