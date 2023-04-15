StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVAUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0021 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.