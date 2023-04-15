Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 538 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 111.5% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DSI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. 77,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.82. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $85.79.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

