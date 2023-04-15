Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.16. 130,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,192. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.56.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

