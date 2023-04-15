Streakk (STKK) Price Tops $127.11 on Major Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Streakk has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $241,244.09 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $127.11 or 0.00419334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streakk has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 128.12032625 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $321,727.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

