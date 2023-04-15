Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0395 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $30.31 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.