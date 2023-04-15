Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.76. 1,235,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,479. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

