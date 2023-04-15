Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SUBCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Subsea 7 Increases Dividend

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.3854 dividend. This is an increase from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

