Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Up 185.7% in March

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 120,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,599. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

