Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Up 185.7% in March

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 120,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,599. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
