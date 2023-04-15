Sweat Economy Price Reaches $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $38.86 million and $1.27 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,455,778,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,226,666,811 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

