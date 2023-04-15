Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up SEK 0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting SEK 17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,697. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of SEK 12.14 and a 1-year high of SEK 21.08.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.54 by SEK 0.02. The business had revenue of SEK 1.50 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

(Get Rating)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.