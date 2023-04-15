Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.27

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.27 and traded as high as $67.75. Swisscom shares last traded at $67.71, with a volume of 2,469 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCMWY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $348.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.