Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.