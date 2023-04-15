Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tantech Trading Down 0.7 %

TANH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.92. 2,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,079. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Tantech has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $12.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tantech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tantech by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 134,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the period.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Featured Stories

