Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%. Analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 133.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

