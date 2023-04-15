Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,200 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the March 15th total of 787,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 1,208,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,681. The company has a market cap of $501.36 million, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.36.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,334,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

