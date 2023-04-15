Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,200 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the March 15th total of 787,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Taseko Mines Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 1,208,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,681. The company has a market cap of $501.36 million, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.36.
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
