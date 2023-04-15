Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.77. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 2,609,036 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $501.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,110 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 45.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,550,486 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,334,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

