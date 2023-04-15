T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 89.5% in March

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

T&D Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TDHOY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. T&D has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Get T&D alerts:

T&D Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.