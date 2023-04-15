Team (NYSE:TISI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Team stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Team has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 302.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Team in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Team by 401.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the period.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

