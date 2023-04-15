Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.21

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.21 and traded as low as $17.82. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 44,780 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.58 million, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $192,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,826,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,047,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 107.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

