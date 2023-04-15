Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Up 115.2% in March

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of TLTZY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.62. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.87.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $695.62 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

