Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $263.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $349.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.11.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

