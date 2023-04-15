Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

VIV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 131,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

