Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Television Broadcasts Price Performance
TVBCY opened at $2.19 on Friday. Television Broadcasts has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.
Television Broadcasts Company Profile
