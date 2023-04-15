Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $662.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $524.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 490,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,793,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 768,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Featured Articles

