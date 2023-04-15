Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Chico’s FAS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $662.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS
In other Chico's FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of Chico's FAS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of Chico's FAS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 490,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,793,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 768,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.
