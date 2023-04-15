Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Up 204.4% in March

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, an increase of 204.4% from the March 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 204.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Temple & Webster Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance

Shares of Temple & Webster Group stock remained flat at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. Temple & Webster Group has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

