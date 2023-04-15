TerraClassicUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $222.24 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $222.24 million and approximately $14.38 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00062964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00039901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001316 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,483,039 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,366,189 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

