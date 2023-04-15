Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $178.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.52. The company has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

