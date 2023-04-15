The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,378 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $34,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

