The Graph (GRT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $129.32 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $129.32 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,631,040,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,905,271,837 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

