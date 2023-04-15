The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,429. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

