The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The OLB Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The OLB Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The OLB Group has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.19.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The OLB Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLB. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The OLB Group by 301.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Featured Stories

