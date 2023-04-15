The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.69 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $169.05 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

