The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

