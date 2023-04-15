THORChain Price Tops $1.68 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 8% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $566.04 million and approximately $20.02 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00005537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 14,386,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,950,231 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

