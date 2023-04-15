Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $364.03 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Threshold has a total market cap of $364.03 million and $10.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018367 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,308.98 or 0.99997974 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03648144 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $16,248,013.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.