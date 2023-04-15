Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $1.45 million and $457.53 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0076059 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $175.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars.

