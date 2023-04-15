TISCO Financial Group Public (OTC:TSCFY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TISCO Financial Group Public (OTC:TSCFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of TISCO Financial Group Public to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

TISCO Financial Group Public Stock Performance

TSCFY opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. TISCO Financial Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97.

TISCO Financial Group Public Dividend Announcement

About TISCO Financial Group Public

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.9683 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking Business, Securities Business, and Asset Management Business segments. The company accepts deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, fixed deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as cards and bill payment services.

