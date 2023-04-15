Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) versus Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tivic Health Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tivic Health Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems Competitors 120 648 1797 82 2.70

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 56.01%. Given Tivic Health Systems’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tivic Health Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -548.40% -140.80% -106.88% Tivic Health Systems Competitors -465.11% -57.53% -27.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.84 million -$10.10 million -0.14 Tivic Health Systems Competitors $1.07 billion $120.63 million -1.65

Tivic Health Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems. Tivic Health Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems’ rivals have a beta of 13.35, meaning that their average stock price is 1,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tivic Health Systems rivals beat Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

