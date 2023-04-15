TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to C$155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

TMXXF stock opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $111.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40.

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

