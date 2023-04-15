Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Up 276.9% in March

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 276.9% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 1.8 %

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,797. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:TKGSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

