tomiNet (TOMI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $118.82 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, tomiNet has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00008353 BTC on major exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $118.82 million and $10.07 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,932,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.4734139 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,983,383.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

