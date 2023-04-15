Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,399,100 shares, an increase of 220.8% from the March 15th total of 747,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Toro Energy Price Performance
TOEYF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 123,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Toro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Toro Energy
