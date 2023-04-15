Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.72.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $174.98 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.