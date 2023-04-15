Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 473,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

NYSE TGS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 152,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,997. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.46. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.