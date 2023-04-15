TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Price Performance

NASDAQ:TANNL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.32. 3,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,307. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.