Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Trean Insurance Group Price Performance

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $314.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.35. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Trean Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,891,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

