Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TRT stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.38. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

